Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, for underinsured motorist claims following a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Humphrey, Farrington, & McClain on behalf of Loralyn Jenkins and Mike Jenkins. The case is 5:22-cv-06105, Jenkins et al v. Nationwide Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 4:01 PM