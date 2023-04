Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dillard's, the department store chain, and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Bright Williams Johnson LLC on behalf of Cordelia Jenkins, Deloris Jenkins and Carol Richardson. The case is 2:23-cv-01486, Jenkins et al v. Dillard's Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 2:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Carol Richardson

Cordelia Jenkins

Deloris Jenkins

Plaintiffs

Bright Matthews Law Firm

defendants

Dillard's Inc

Schindler Elevator Corporation

Persohn-Hahn Associates Inc

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims