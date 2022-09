Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Booth Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Norguard Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, to Georgia Middle District Court. The suit, for weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Bush Law Group on behalf of Jenil 2015 Inc., doing business as Neighborhood Gas & Grocery. The case is 4:22-cv-00142, Jenil 2015 Inc dba Neighborhood Gas & Grocery v. Norguard Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 5:27 PM