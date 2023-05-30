Who Got The Work

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the international luxury hospitality company headquartered in Toronto, and Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti have turned to attorneys Philip Emory McDermott, Annette F. Mijanovic, and Francisco Yeverino from Haight Brown & Bonesteel as defense counsel in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed April 14 in California Central District Court by Boucher LLP on behalf of Jenifer Lewis, who contends she sustained injuries after falling off the edge of her villa’s elevated terrace. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee, is 2:23-cv-02830, Jenifer Lewis v. Four Seasons Hotels Limited et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 30, 2023, 10:55 AM

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims