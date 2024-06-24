Who Got The Work

Thomas Heneghan of Husch Blackwell has entered an appearance for Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin in a pending data breach class action. The complaint was filed May 10 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Turke & Strauss and Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel on behalf of patients whose personally identifiable information, including HIPAA-protected health information, was allegedly compromised in a Jan. 2024 cyberattack by the ransomware group BlackSuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, is 3:24-cv-00312, Jenich, Gabriella et al v. Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin.

Health Care

June 24, 2024, 10:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Gabriella Jenich

Margaret Hetzler

Strauss Borrelli PLLC

Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel

defendants

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims