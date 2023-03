Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Legal Sea Foods Inc., LSFW LLC and PPX Hospitality Holdings to District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, over a landlord-tenant dispute, was filed by Albert & Schulwolf on behalf of Jemals Chinatown II. The case is 1:23-cv-00854, Jemals Chinatown II, LLC v. Ppx Hospitality Holdings, LP et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 29, 2023, 3:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Jemals Chinatown II, LLC

defendants

Legal SEA Foods, Inc.

Lsfw, LLC

Ppx Hospitality Holdings, LP

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract