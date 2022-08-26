New Suit - Trademark

The Jelly Belly Candy Company filed a false advertising lawsuit against David Klein, the original owner of the 'Jelly Belly' trademark and logo, on Friday in California Eastern District Court. The plaintiff, formerly known as the Herman Goelitz Candy Company, manufactured 'Jelly Belly' candy beans for Klein in the 1970s before purchasing the 'Jelly Belly' mark and logo from Klein for $4.8 million. The complaint accuses Klein of falsely describing himself as the 'founder' of the Jelly Belly Candy Company in order to promote his new line of CBD-infused jelly beans, creating the false impression that the Jelly Belly Candy Company had entered the legally-murky cannabis food market. The lawsuit was filed by Greenberg Traurig. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01509, Jelly Belly Candy Co. v. Klein.

