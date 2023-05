Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corp. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Christopher P. Skatell on behalf of Jessica Marie Jellison and Joshua Cane Jellison. The case is 2:23-cv-00739, Jellison et al v. PHH Mortgage Corporation.

Pennsylvania

May 04, 2023, 5:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Marie Jellison

Joshua Cane Jellison

Plaintiffs

Christopher P. Skatell

defendants

PHH Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract