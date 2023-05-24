Affirm, a point-of-sale microlender that offers installment loans to retail shoppers, and certain directors and executives were hit with a shareholder derivative complaint Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Bragar Eagel & Squire, contends that the defendants failed to disclose to shareholders that Affirm’s business model raised ‘massive’ consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting issues, creating an increased risk that the company would become a target of regulatory investigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02552, Jeffries v. Levchin et al.
Fintech
May 24, 2023, 4:56 PM