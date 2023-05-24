New Suit - Securities

Affirm, a point-of-sale microlender that offers installment loans to retail shoppers, and certain directors and executives were hit with a shareholder derivative complaint Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Bragar Eagel & Squire, contends that the defendants failed to disclose to shareholders that Affirm’s business model raised ‘massive’ consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting issues, creating an increased risk that the company would become a target of regulatory investigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02552, Jeffries v. Levchin et al.

Fintech

May 24, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Sabrina Jeffries

Plaintiffs

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

defendants

Affirm Holdings, Inc.

Christa S. Quarles

Jacqueline D. Reses

James D. White

Jenny J. Ming

Jeremy Liew

Jeremy Philips

Keith Rabois

Libor Michalek

Max Levchin

Michael Linford

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws