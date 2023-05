Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Schroeder Moving Systems Inc., Kenneth Fain and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers on behalf of Akini Jeffrey. The case is 1:23-cv-02127, Jeffrey v. Fain et al.

May 12, 2023, 5:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Akini Jeffrey

Bader Scott Injury Lawyers

defendants

United Van Lines, LLC

ABC Corp.

John Doe

Kenneth Fain

Schroeder Moving Systems, Inc.

Vanliner Insurance Company

XYZ Corp.

defendant counsels

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision