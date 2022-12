New Suit

Costco Wholesale was sued Friday in California Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Kalcheim Law on behalf of Thomas Jeffrey, who claims Costco violated the ADA by terminating his membership after he was unable to wear a face mask while in the store due to a disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01953, Jeffrey v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 09, 2022, 5:52 PM