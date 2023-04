Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Severson & Werson on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon, Wells Fargo and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Sanford Parke on behalf of Jeffrey S. Beier. The case is 8:23-cv-00668, Jeffrey S. Beier v. Bank of America N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 4:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey S. Beier

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Sanford Parke

defendants

Bank of America N.A.

JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.

The Bank of New York Mellon

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. as Trustee

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Clear Recon Corp.

Does

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

The Bank of New York Mellon as Trustee

defendant counsels

Severson & Werson

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws