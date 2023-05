New Suit - Personal Injury

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a toxic tort lawsuit against the federal government Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of Jeffrey Present, who contends he developed cancer due to water contamination at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00927, Jeffrey Present v. United States of America.

Government

May 01, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Present

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims