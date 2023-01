New Suit - ERISA

Cigna was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Gottlieb and Greenspan on behalf of Dr. Jeffrey Farkas, who seeks payment for performing emergency brain surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00284, Jeffrey Farkas, M.D., LLC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.