Christopher O. Rivas of Reed Smith has entered an appearance for JPMorgan Chase in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 13 in California Central District Court by Ervin Cohen & Jessup on behalf of Jeffrey E. Brandlin, seeks over $48 million in fraudulently obtained funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, is 2:23-cv-10451, Jeffrey E. Brandlin v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

January 29, 2024, 9:57 AM

