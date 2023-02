Removed To Federal Court

Epstein Becker & Green removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Nationwide to Texas Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by Keith Jefferson, an attorney formerly employed by Nationwide who contends that he was denied his performance incentive compensation upon retirement due to racial bias. The case is 4:23-cv-00485, Jefferson v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 7:04 PM