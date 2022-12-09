Who Got The Work

Darius Walker Jr. of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Fresenius, a German pharmaceutical company, and National Medical Care Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Oct. 25 in Tennessee Middle District Court by pro se plaintiff Dennis Jefferson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:22-cv-00862, Jefferson v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 09, 2022, 3:23 PM