New Suit - Employment

Fresenius Medical Care was hit with a complaint Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination and retaliation. The suit was brought pro se by Dennis Jefferson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00862, Jefferson v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 25, 2022, 6:31 PM