Who Got The Work

Andrea Shoffstall of Husch Blackwell has entered an appearance for Zagg Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 15 in Colorado District Court by Antonelli Harrington & Thompson and Kutak Rock LLP on behalf of Jefferson Street Holdings LLC, doing business as Cradl Ltd., asserts four patents related to the design of protective cases for electronic devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez, is 1:23-cv-01521, Jefferson Street Holdings, LLC v. Zagg, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 31, 2023, 4:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Jefferson Street Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Antonelli Harrington & Thompson LLP

defendants

Zagg, Inc.

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims