Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Adams Hoefer Holwadel on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Indian Harbor Insurance Company, American Financial Group and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, which pertains to property damage disputes arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Connick and Connick and other plaintiffs firms on behalf of Jefferson Parish School Board. The case is 2:22-cv-02916, Jefferson Parish School Board v. Indian Harbor Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 7:10 AM