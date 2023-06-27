New Suit - Contract

Offit Kurman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court connected to Jefferson Hills Operating LLC and other plaintiffs' purchase of six nursing homes. The complaint targets Guardian Healthcare OME Corp 99% Holdco and other defendants for allegedly interfering with the plaintiffs' ability to collect payment for services provided to residents during the post-sale transition period and Medicare's approval of the change of ownership. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00198, Jefferson Hills Operating, LLC, et al. v. Guardian Healthcare Ome Corp 99% Holco, Inc., et al.

Health Care

June 27, 2023, 2:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Beaver Healthcare Operating, LLC

Jefferson Hills Operating, LLC

Lakeview Healthcare Operating, LLC

Mulberry Healthcare Operating, LLC

Ridgeview Healthcare Operating, LLC

Scottdale Healthcare Operating, LLC

Plaintiffs

Offit Kurman

defendants

Curwensville Nursing Home, LLC

Guardian Elder Care At Aliquippa, LLC

Guardian Healthcare Ome Corp 99% Holdco, Inc.

Guardian Healthcare, Inc.

Jefferson Hills Manor, LLC

Lakeview Senior Care And Living Center, LLC

Mulberry Square Elder Care And Rehabilitation Center, LLC

Scottdale Manor Rehabilitation Center, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract