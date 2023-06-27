Offit Kurman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court connected to Jefferson Hills Operating LLC and other plaintiffs' purchase of six nursing homes. The complaint targets Guardian Healthcare OME Corp 99% Holdco and other defendants for allegedly interfering with the plaintiffs' ability to collect payment for services provided to residents during the post-sale transition period and Medicare's approval of the change of ownership. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00198, Jefferson Hills Operating, LLC, et al. v. Guardian Healthcare Ome Corp 99% Holco, Inc., et al.
Health Care
June 27, 2023, 2:27 PM