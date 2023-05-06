New Suit - Public Nuisance, Negligence

Major social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok and Facebook were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, part of a wave of litigation alleging that social media companies have created a youth mental health crisis, was filed by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy on behalf of Jefferson Elementary School District. The suit alleges public nuisance, negligence, RICO, conspiracy, gross negligence and unfair competition claims. The case is 3:23-cv-02215, Jefferson Elementary School District v. YouTube, LLC et al.

Technology

May 06, 2023, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Jefferson Elementary School District

Plaintiffs

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

defendants

Alphabet Inc.

ByteDance Inc.

Facebook Holdings, LLC

Facebook Operations, LLC

Google LLC

Instagram, LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Snap Inc.

TikTok Inc.

Whatsapp, Inc.

YouTube, LLC

Meta Payments Inc.

Meta Platforms Technologies, LLC

Siculus, Inc.

XXVI Holdings Inc

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims