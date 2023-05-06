Major social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok and Facebook were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, part of a wave of litigation alleging that social media companies have created a youth mental health crisis, was filed by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy on behalf of Jefferson Elementary School District. The suit alleges public nuisance, negligence, RICO, conspiracy, gross negligence and unfair competition claims. The case is 3:23-cv-02215, Jefferson Elementary School District v. YouTube, LLC et al.
Technology
May 06, 2023, 10:57 AM