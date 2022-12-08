New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Brian G. Miller Co. and Douglas & London on behalf of Jennifer M. Jefferson-Beard, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair care products exposes consumers to a higher risk of uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04332, Jefferson-Beard v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

