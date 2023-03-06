New Suit

Jeffco Estates, which owns and operates a manufactured home community in Arnold, Missouri, filed a lawsuit against the city on Monday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Fredrikson & Byron, accuses the city of wrongfully denying Jeffco's applications to replace outdated homes. The suit further alleges that the city began enforcing zoning and nuisance laws against Jeffco as a pretext for pressuring the company to drop its applications and instead sell the community to a commercial developer. The case is 4:23-cv-00282, Jeffco Estates MHC LLC v. City of Arnold Board of Adjustment et al.

Real Estate

March 06, 2023, 7:06 PM