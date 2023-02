Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, over the repayment of over $78,000 in fraudulent transfers, was filed by attorney Daniel R. Tobin on behalf of Jeff Critchlow Auto Body Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-00164, Jeff Critchlow Auto Body, Inc. v. Citizens Bank Of Pennsylvania.

Banking & Financial Services

February 03, 2023, 5:53 AM