Who Got The Work

Donald F. Zimmer Jr. and Jennifer Taylor Stewart of King & Spalding and Oscar Ramallo of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have stepped in to represent Walmart and Dollar Tree, respectively, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 29 in California Central District Court by Singleton Schreiber LLP and Watts Guerra LLC on behalf of Jeanette Gray, is part of a string of cases alleging failure to warn about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton, is 5:22-cv-01332, Jeanette Gray et al v. Walmart Inc. et al.