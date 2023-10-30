Who Got The Work

Bond, Schoeneck & King partner Howard M. Miller has entered an appearance for Roosevelt Island Operating Corp., Shelton J. Haynes and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Neal Brickman on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was discriminated against on the basis of gender and race before being terminated in retaliation for reporting a hostile work environment. The suit further contends that the defendant refused to accommodate the plaintiff's request to work from home due to her increased risk of contracting COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-08192, Jean v. Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation et al.

New York

October 30, 2023, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

