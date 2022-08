Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com Services LLC to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Halpern Legal Clinic on behalf of Rodney Jean-Louis. The case is 1:22-cv-05020, Jean-Louis v. Amazon.com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 24, 2022, 3:23 PM