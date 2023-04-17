Who Got The Work

Lori D. Barker and John M. Falgout of Wood Smith Henning & Berman have stepped in as defense counsel to LLoyd's of London underwriters in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, which pertains to claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed March 2 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Kandell, Kandell & Petrie on behalf of Dominique Jean and Resia Semedi. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown, is 2:23-cv-00774, Jean et al v. Certain Underwriters LLoyd's London.

Insurance

April 17, 2023, 3:54 AM

