Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the Salvation Army to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Edelstein Law on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that he was sexually assaulted as a minor attending a Salvation Army-run summer camp. The case is 2:22-cv-04980, J.D. v. The Salvation Army.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 14, 2022, 3:52 PM