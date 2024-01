News From Law.com

The Council of the American Bar Association Section of Legal Education and Admissions is seeking written comments regarding a consultant's report, which finds that JD-Next, an admissions test that law schools can use in lieu of the Law School Admission Test and the Graduate Record Exam, is less reliable than the LSAT/GRE or college grades.

Education

January 16, 2024, 2:32 PM

