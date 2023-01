News From Law.com

The Judicial Conduct Board has named Melissa Norton to the position of chief counsel, after having served as the interim chief since November 2022. But in a Jan. 18 press release, the JCB made no mention of the previous chief counsel, Francis Puskas, who took over the role in February 2022 and apparently departed last fall.

Pennsylvania

January 20, 2023, 1:26 PM