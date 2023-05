New Suit - Patent

Wiseleap Solutions and Emyode Services Conseils were sued for patent infringement on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Fish & Richardson on behalf of JCAI Inc. and JCAI America, alleges that the defendant's deicing management software infringes the plaintiff's patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00350, JCAI Inc. et al. v. Wiseleap Solutions Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 7:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Jcai America Inc.

Jcai Inc.

Fish & Richardson

defendants

Emyode Services Conseils Inc.

Wiseleap Solutions Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims