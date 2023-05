New Suit - Patent

Fish & Richardson filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of JCAI Inc. and JCAI America. The complaint, which targets Wiseleap Solutions and Emyode Services Conseils, asserts a patented system for removing ice from aircraft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00701, Jcai Inc. et al v. Wiseleap Solutions Inc. et al.

Technology

May 26, 2023, 2:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Jcai America Inc.

Jcai Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fish & Richardson

defendants

Emyode Services Conseils Inc.

Wiseleap Solutions Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims