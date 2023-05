Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fowler White Burnett on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Spartronics Vietnam to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for sales and marketing services, was filed by Foley & Lardner on behalf of JC Global d/b/a Freedom Sales. The case is 8:23-cv-01155, JC Global Inc. v. Spartronics Vietnam Inc.

