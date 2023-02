Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker McKenzie on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Vencedora Maqtron to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty sugar cane juicer, was filed by Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas on behalf of JC Foodservice Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-00620, JC Foodservice Inc. v. Vencedora Maqtron.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 03, 2023, 4:58 PM