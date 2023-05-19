New Suit - Trade Secrets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services filed a trade secrets lawsuit against TruckSmarter Inc. on Friday in Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Friday Eldredge & Clark, accuses the defendant of inducing the plaintiff's motor carriers to share their log-in credentials, allowing the defendant to gain access to trade secrets and confidential information on the plaintiff's computer systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-05083, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. v. TruckSmarter Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 19, 2023, 8:33 PM

Plaintiffs

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

defendants

TruckSmarter, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct