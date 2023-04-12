New Suit

J.B. Hunt Transport Services filed a conversion lawsuit against Troyz Towing and Storage on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Alvarez Winthrop Thompson & Smoak, accuses the defendant of towing the plaintiff's truck and selling it at auction without proper notice in spite of the plaintiff's offer to pay for the truck's release. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00433, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. v. Troyz Towing and Storage Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 12, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Alvarez Winthrop Thompson & Storey PA

defendants

Troyz Towing and Storage, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct