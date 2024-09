Who Got The Work

Aliette DelPozo Rodz of Shutts & Bowen has entered an appearance for Kroeger in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 2 in Florida Southern District Court by Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz on behalf of Jazwares, accuses Kroger of failing to pay for products in accordance with an executed distribution agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, is 0:24-cv-61394, Jazwares, LLC v. Kroeger, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 16, 2024, 12:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Jazwares, LLC

Plaintiffs

Zebersky Payne

Lauren Nicole Palen

Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz, LLP

Defendants

Kroeger, Inc.

defendant counsels

Shutts & Bowen

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract