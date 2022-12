Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company, a Chubb subsidiary, to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, over property damage claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Scott Vicknair LLC on behalf of Jaydean Lands. The case is 3:22-cv-01024, Jaydean Lands, LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 5:04 AM