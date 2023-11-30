Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partner Cyndie M. Chang has entered an appearance for Prospect Medical Holdings in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 16 in California Central District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of individuals whose personal identifiable information and genetic information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., is 2:23-cv-08701, Jay Goldstein v. Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

Health Care

November 30, 2023, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Jay Goldstein

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims