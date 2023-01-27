New Suit

Jax Implants and Dentures filed a false advertising lawsuit against competitor David & Associates Specialists and Joel A. David on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, accuses the defendants of running false ads and articles about the efficacy of the plaintiff's dental services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00102, Jax Implants and Dentures PLLC v. David & Associates Specialists LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 27, 2023, 6:29 PM