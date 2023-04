Who Got The Work

Sony Corporation of America has tapped attorneys from Lerner David Littenberg Krumholz & Mentlik to fend off a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts eight patents, was filed Feb. 28 in New Jersey District Court by Fabricant LLP on behalf of Jawbone Innovations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, is 2:23-cv-01161, Jawbone Innovations, LLC v. Sony Electronics Inc.

Technology

April 05, 2023, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Jawbone Innovations, LLC

Plaintiffs

Fabricant LLP

defendants

Sony Electronics Inc.

defendant counsels

Lerner David Littenberg

Lerner, David, Littenberg, Krumholz & Mentlik, Esqs.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims