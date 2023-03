New Suit - Patent

LG Electronics was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts technology related to acoustic noise suppression, was brought by McKool Smith and Fabricant LLP on behalf of Jawbone Innovations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00078, Jawbone Innovations, LLC v. LG Electronics, Inc.

February 28, 2023, 7:50 PM