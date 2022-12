Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 1 in California Northern District Court by Fabricant LLP and McKool Smith on behalf of Jawbone Innovations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:22-cv-06727, Jawbone Innovations, LLC v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 22, 2022, 6:42 AM