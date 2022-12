Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Garan Lucow Miller on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered after an auto collision, was filed by Elia & Ponto on behalf of Precision Surgical Associates, Integrated Hospital Specialists and other health care providers. The case is 2:22-cv-12999, Shah et al. v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co.