A 12-year-old skier, who was previously awarded $3.75 million after falling 30-feet from a moving chairlift, will be heading to trial in separate litigation to consider if the ski resort's insurer is required to make a reasonable offer when the extent of damages is disputed but fault is reasonably clear.

December 21, 2023, 5:47 PM

