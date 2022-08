Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Mayers Firm on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Howard Johnson's, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky on behalf of Anthony Javier. The case is 5:22-cv-03288, Javier v. Howard Johnson Hotel And Suites By Wyndham Allentown/Dorney et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 18, 2022, 12:28 PM