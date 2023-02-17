New Suit - Contract

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Javelin Global Commodities (UK) Ltd., a commodities trading firm. The suit accuses GSP Merrimack of failing to reject two shipments of non-conforming coal in accordance with an executed master coal purchase and sale agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01354, Javelin Global Commodities (UK) Ltd. v. Gsp Merrimack, LLC.

Energy

February 17, 2023, 5:42 AM