Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Duane Morris on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Kelly Services USA LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Dominguez Firm on behalf of Ma Villalobos Jauregui. The case is 5:22-cv-01876, Jauregui v. Kelly Services USA, LLC.

Business Services

October 26, 2022, 3:16 PM